'Bringing people together during the pandemic'
Video

Traffic on social networks and messaging apps has risen dramatically during the coronavirus crisis, and Facebook has been working with governments to ensure information comes from trusted sources.

Facebook Africa's chief executive Nunu Ntshingila told the BBC: "So much information is out there - people are overwhelmed, and the idea here is to make sure we bring forth the sources that will give them the right information."

  • 27 May 2020