A drive-in concert in an airport car park
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Denmark embraces live music drive-ins

Concerts and music festivals have been cancelled around the world due to measures brought in to fight coronavirus.

So musicians are finding new ways to reach their fans safely. Now drive-ins have been revived, to bring live music back to the stage.

In Denmark, more than 70 shows are planned. The BBC caught a performance in Copenhagen by Danish musician Mads Langer.

Video produced by Adrienne Murray and Peter Harry.

  • 27 May 2020
Go to next video: The 3D artists helping fashion through coronavirus