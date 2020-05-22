How are we going to pay for coronavirus?
How will we pay for the coronavirus damage?

Coronavirus has cost the UK government hundreds of billions of pounds. How will we pay for it?

The answer will affect our lives, and possibly our grandchildren's lives too.

The BBC's Dharshini David reports, as part of a day of coverage across the BBC looking at the debts piling up around the world during the pandemic.

Filmed by Neil Drake, edited by Ben King.

