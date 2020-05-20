Heck’s plans to weather hard times

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Heck plans to weather hard times after lockdown ends
Sausage maker Heck Foods was set up seven years ago. It now has a 60% share of the UK market for premium sausages. But its co-founder Andrew Keeble predicts hard times ahead, with rising wage bills and tax bills. He says the company's solution after the |Covid-19 lockdown ends will be a big drive to automate production.
Film by Jeremy Howell.
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
20 May 2020
