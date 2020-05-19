'I'm vulnerable but have to go out and look for work'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'I'm vulnerable and have been made redundant'

Emma Timberlake has multiple sclerosis (MS) and has recently found out that she has been made redundant. She was a sales administrator for an international firm in the construction industry. She explains her predicament and her hope for the future.

Video by Amanda Evans, Neil Drake and Dougal Shaw

  • 19 May 2020
Go to next video: Three views on furloughing: 'It's not black and white'