Ryanair: Air passenger quarantine plans 'idiotic'
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary, has told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that government plans to quarantine air passengers for 14 days after entering the UK have "so many exemptions, they are laughably ineffective".
Speaking to Chris Warburton, Mr O'Leary said the measures "are not based on any science".
You can read more about the latest UK government advice on face masks here.
18 May 2020
