The fitness entrepreneur motivating people in Zambia

Video

According to recent data from Zambia's Ministry of Heath, 10% of its citizens do not engage in sufficient physical exercise.

There has been a rise in diseases relating to poor diet and lack of exercise such as hypertension and diabetes.

But a new movement of fitness-conscious people is gaining popularity in Zambia, and there is demand for mass fitness events and gyms.

Makungo Muyembe tells the BBC how his firm Sweat Factory and Defined Style Fitness is motivating people to keep exercising during the coronavirus lockdown.