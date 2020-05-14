Media player
Video
The elderly home healthcare service in Nigeria
Gerocare is a subscription-based service that aims to improve healthcare for the elderly in Nigeria.
"We know in Nigeria that healthcare is not where it should be, but it's even worse for the elderly...so we are trying to leverage technology to provide care for these people," Gerocare's co-founder and chief executive Ebi Ofrey tells the BBC.
14 May 2020
