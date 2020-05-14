Inside Sierra Leone's only advanced medical centre
The EcoMed Medical Center in Freetown, Sierra Leone is the only place in the country where patients can access advanced medical diagnostic tools like MRI, CT-scans, x-ray, ultrasound and ECG.

These imaging technologies are crucial when it comes to diagnosing a wide range of conditions including cancer blockages in the digestive tract, heart problems and other diseases.

  • 14 May 2020