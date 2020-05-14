Decision to cut jobs was hard says Qatar boss

Media player
Qatar Airlines boss says he's cutting one in five staff
Akbar Al Baker, the chief executive of Qatar Airlines says he's cutting almost 20% of the airline's staff and its aircraft because of Covid-19.
14 May 2020
