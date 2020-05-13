Abba’s Björn fears for future of West End

Media player
Abba’s Björn Ulvaeus fears for future of West End theatres
Björn Ulvaeus is one of the singer/songwriters for the Swedish pop group Abba and co-wrote the songs for the hit musical Mamma Mia! It's been playing in London's West End for two decades.
But Björn predicts a slow recovery for musicals and theatre, saying it will be a long time before people will want to sit in packed auditoriums.
Video: Jeremy Howell
13 May 2020
