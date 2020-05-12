Ryanair boss: "most people will ignore" 14 day travel quarantine
Coronavirus: Most people will ignore 14 day quarantine, says Ryanair

Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, tells BBC Breakfast "nobody will observe" the government's proposed 14-day quarantine for people travelling into the UK.

The Irish airline also announced it will restore 40% of its flights by July.

