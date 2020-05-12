How to run a factory in a pandemic
The Control Techniques factory in Newtown, Wales is still running at full production, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

But lots of things have had to change, from the shift patterns and the corridors to the canteen and the toilets.

The company managers showed video journalist Jim Reed how they managed to do it.

