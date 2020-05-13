Hotel boss: 'We are at zero occupancy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Peak season is starting, but we are at zero occupancy'
Point A is a chain of budget hotels in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow. At this time of year the hotels would expect to be 90% full.
However, since March they have been empty – closed down, on government orders.
The hotels were started by Naushad Jivraj, CEO of parent company, the Queensway Group. He says their fate depends on how business picks up after the lockdown.
Video by Jeremy Howell
13 May 2020
