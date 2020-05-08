Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Automobile manufacturing in South Africa
Automobile manufacturing is a well known industry in South Africa.
Well-known brands such as BMW, Mercedes Benz and Toyota all have assembly plants producing thousands of cars every year for both domestic and international markets.
Cars are made up of approximately 30,000 parts and many of those parts are manufactured in South Africa.
Component manufacturers give the BBC an insight into their industry and discuss how they are coping with the coronavirus lockdown.
-
08 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window