'Challenges are opportunities in disguise'

Nash Paints is a paint retailing company in Zimbabwe, South Africa that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day.

Its founder and chief executive Tinashe Mutarisi, discusses how he started and grew his paint retail business, plus how his firm is coping with the challenge of the coronavirus lockdown.

  • 08 May 2020