Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Challenges are opportunities in disguise'
Nash Paints is a paint retailing company in Zimbabwe, South Africa that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day.
Its founder and chief executive Tinashe Mutarisi, discusses how he started and grew his paint retail business, plus how his firm is coping with the challenge of the coronavirus lockdown.
-
08 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window