The artisans being trained in Morocco
At a training centre in Marrakesh, young people are learning how to keep the ancient traditions of Moroccan craftmanship alive.

Trainee artisans can choose from 22 different trades, such as wood engraving, stone masonry, pottery and leatherwork.

The centre opened in 2012 and now has over 800 young people learning crafts, as well as receiving practical business training.

  • 08 May 2020