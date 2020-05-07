From making floor tiles to surgical masks

Media player
The firm switching from floor tiles to surgical masks
Coventry-based Amtico is one of Britain’s biggest makers of floor tiles. To keep going in business during the coronavirus lockdown, it has started to make parts for surgical masks. The firm's boss Jonathan Duck says this is one of many changes the company is considering as it plans for life after the lockdown.
Video by Jeremy Howell.
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
07 May 2020
