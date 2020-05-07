From making floor tiles to surgical masks

Video

Coventry-based Amtico is one of Britain’s biggest makers of floor tiles. To keep going in business during the coronavirus lockdown, it has started to make parts for surgical masks. The firm's boss Jonathan Duck says this is one of many changes the company is considering as it plans for life after the lockdown.

Video by Jeremy Howell.

