How Waterstones sells books in the lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Waterstones is selling books during the coronavirus lockdown
Britain biggest chain of bookstores, Waterstones, sells 40 million books a year.
However, when the coronavirus lockdown started it had to change its entire business model, its chief James Daunt tells the BBC's CEO Secrets series.
Film by Jeremy Howell.
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
29 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-52460023/how-waterstones-is-selling-books-during-the-coronavirus-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window