Coronavirus: 'My cafe's going bust before it's even opened'
Martin Wiseman was set to open his dream cafe in Bishop Auckland the week after lockdown began - now everything is on the line.
Film by Sarah Corker, Alex Woolley and Dougal Shaw
BBC News will be following the progress of Bishop Auckland's town centre this year as part of the #BBCMyHighStreet project. Do you have a story about your local high street which we should cover? Email us.
29 Apr 2020
