Chancellor on new loan scheme for small businesses

Coronavirus: UK chancellor on new microloan scheme for small businesses
The Treasury has announced a new loan scheme to help support small businesses through the coronavirus lockdown.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that companies could apply for up to £50,000, interest free for the first 12 months.
Read more: Sunak unveils 100% state-backed loans for small firms
27 Apr 2020
