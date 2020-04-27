Should parental leave be extended due to coronavirus?
A petition calling for maternity leave to be extended by three months due to coronavirus has attracted many online signatures - enough to be debated in parliament.

Jade and Shawn have recently had a second child and back the move. Digital business reporter Dougal Shaw spoke to them.

