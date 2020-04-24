Media player
Finding new uses for sisal in Tanzania
Sisal is a plant that is commonly grown in Tanzania that produces a stiff fibre typically used to make ropes and mats.
However only 2% of the plant is used to make the fibre - the rest is thrown away.
Now entrepreneurs in Tanzania are making new environmentally-friendly home interior products using the waste from sisal fibre factories.
24 Apr 2020
