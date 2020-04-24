The perfumier who makes traditional African scents

Video

White Label Fragrances is a niche perfume and home fragrance brand based in Botswana that uses indigenous products such as morula oil.

"Starting this manufacturing company, it was for me to take something I use every day, something that would smell like home, something that is produced in Africa, by Africans," Thamani Thothe, founder and creative director of White Label Fragrances told the BBC.

And during the coronavirus lockdown, White Label Fragrances has started making hand sanitisers and working with the Botswana government to distribute them.