The entrepreneurs selling produce direct to customers

Video

Fresh in a Box is a startup that delivers boxes of fresh produce direct from farms in Zimbabwe, which can be ordered from its website.

"There was a gap in the market because people could not buy vegetables direct from farmers like ourselves. They had to go to horrible markets and difficult retailers, so we decided to cut out the middle man, as farmers get together and get the fresh stuff we're growing everyday directly to customers," Kuda Musasiwa, vendor-in-chief at Fresh in a Box told the BBC.

"We've had really bad experiences with retailers - they pay us late, they don't give us a fair value for our crops so we can plant them the next season."