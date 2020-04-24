Being a fashion designer in South Africa
Gracia Bampile is a fashion designer and founder of award-winning contemporary African fashion brand Haute Afrika in South Africa.

The brand started in 2015 and has already dressed African TV personalities, actors, presenters, singers and rappers.

She tells the BBC why she is focused on African prints and how she works.

