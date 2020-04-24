Building an agricultural business in Malawi
Ngabaghila Chatata was formerly a social scientist, and her husband Dziko Chatata was a computer engineer.

But they wanted to escape the corporate world, and dreamed of going into agriculture in 2013.

Seven years later they now have a thriving farming business, with the aim of helping Malawi stop importing fruit and vegetables for good.

