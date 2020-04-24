Luxury property investments in the Seychelles
The 115 islands that make up the Seychelles are fast becoming a popular place for property investments, and luxury properties are on the rise, in part due to its popularity as a tourist destination.

The Seychelles is one of the richest countries in Africa, but it also has one of the smallest populations on the continent.

Jean-Paul Maurel of Premium Realty gives the BBC an insight into the Seychellois property market.

