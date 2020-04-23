Media player
The Ghanaian shoemaker looking to size up
Ghanaian shoemaker Tonyi Senayah, the boss of Horseman Shoes, talks about the challenges facing a small company trying to expand. With raw materials like leather being imported, his firm is always watching the exchange rate. "We always have to look for innovative ways to remain competitive," he says.
