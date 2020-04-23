The Ghanaian shoemaker looking to size up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Ghanaian shoemaker looking to size up

Ghanaian shoemaker Tonyi Senayah, the boss of Horseman Shoes, talks about the challenges facing a small company trying to expand. With raw materials like leather being imported, his firm is always watching the exchange rate. "We always have to look for innovative ways to remain competitive," he says.

Watch more stories from across Africa from the BBC's Talking Business Africa

  • 23 Apr 2020
Go to next video: The fabric firm with textiles that tell stories