How coronavirus is hitting domestic workers

One of the groups hit hardest by the coronavirus lockdown is domestic workers. Many have suddenly been laid off by the families they work for. Since many have also travelled abroad to find work, they have found themselves jobless and stranded in a foreign country. Here are the stories of women from India, Uganda and the Philippines.
20 Apr 2020
