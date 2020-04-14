Media player
Virus vaccine research 'enormously accelerated'
A vaccine normally takes a decade to develop, but GSK and Sanofi want to have developed a viable coronavirus vaccine by the end of next year, GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley tells BBC Business editor Simon Jack.
14 Apr 2020
