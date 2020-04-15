How to sell snacks when no-one is going to the office

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CEO Secrets: How do you sell your snacks when no-one's going to the shops?
Livia's has been selling its gluten-free 'healthy snacks' through UK supermarkets for the past five years. They're typically bought by office workers at lunchtime. But now that so many people are working from home, how can the firm maintain its sales?
Livia's CEO Olivia Wollenberg explains.
Video by Jeremy Howell.
-
15 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-52286286/ceo-secrets-how-do-you-sell-your-snacks-when-no-one-s-going-to-the-shopsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window