How to sell snacks when no-one is going to the office
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CEO Secrets: How do you sell your snacks when no-one's going to the shops?

Livia's has been selling its gluten-free 'healthy snacks' through UK supermarkets for the past five years. They're typically bought by office workers at lunchtime. But now that so many people are working from home, how can the firm maintain its sales?

Livia's CEO Olivia Wollenberg explains.

Video by Jeremy Howell.

  • 15 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Beko boss's 'lasting lesson' from a Turkish bazaar