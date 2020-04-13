Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside South Africa’s creative economy
South Africa's art industry contributes roughly $4bn (£3.2bn) a year to the economy.
The Market Theatre is a foundation that has been renowned for its productions and developing a creative economy in South Africa since the 1970s.
-
13 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window