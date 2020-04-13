Media player
How livestock are being bred in Uganda
Over a million Ugandan households own cattle, according to the 2019 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
Uganda produces 211,000 tonnes of beef every year and 1.7 billion litres of cow's milk.
A veterinarian and cattle farmer shows the BBC how livestock breeding is improving in the country.
13 Apr 2020
