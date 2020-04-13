The quest to learn Mandarin in Zambia

Video

Zambia is benefitting from infrastructure upgrades and investment as a result of a growing relationship with China.

At the Confucious Institute at the University of Zambia, people are learning Mandarin and about Chinese culture.

“If one can learn Chinese, one can work in the private sector, be a translator or a teacher,” Mandarin student Sarah Nkandu told the BBC.

"Someone who learns Chinese has a lot of opportunities now."