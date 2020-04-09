How to keep Brompton Bikes on the road
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Keeping the iconic Brompton bike company on the road

Brompton is a British maker of folding bicycles which has worldwide sales. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, however, it has seen its revenues tumble. So what is its strategy for staying on the road? Brompton’s chief executive, Will Butler-Adams, explains…

  • 09 Apr 2020