The fabric firm with textiles that tell stories

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The fabric business with textiles that tell stories
Lerato Mbele meets Stephen Badu from Tex Styles Ghana who explains how their fabrics tell stories.
Watch more stories from across Africa from the BBC's Talking Business Africa
-
16 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window