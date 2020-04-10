'My parents' campervan is my office during coronavirus'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'My parents' campervan has become my office'
It might not be absolutely fabulous, but a PR manager from Birmingham has found a way to carry on working through coronavirus - with the help of her parents' campervan.
Film by digital reporter Dougal Shaw
-
10 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-52227100/coronavirus-my-parents-campervan-has-become-my-officeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window