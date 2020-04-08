Media player
Coronavirus: Three perspectives on furloughing
BBC News hears from three people trying to navigate the furlough scheme put in place by the government in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The arrangement allows employers to relieve staff of duties while keeping them on the payroll, as the government meets 80% of their normal salary.
Since this video was made Jordy has been told by his employer that it is winding up the business for reasons not related to coronavirus.
Video by Dougal Shaw, Alex Cockeram and Katie Prescott
08 Apr 2020
