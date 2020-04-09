“We must recruit hundreds more live-in carers”

Video

Elder is a company which provides live-in carers across the UK. Its CEO says there has been a surge in demand for them in the past three weeks, as the coronavirus crisis has developed. Peter Dowds says his biggest challenge is to recruit hundreds more carers at a time when one-to-one interviews are impossible.

This video is part of the CEO Secrets series. It is currently looking at how bosses are responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell