“We must recruit hundreds more live-in carers”

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'We need to recruit hundreds more live-in carers'
Elder is a company which provides live-in carers across the UK. Its CEO says there has been a surge in demand for them in the past three weeks, as the coronavirus crisis has developed. Peter Dowds says his biggest challenge is to recruit hundreds more carers at a time when one-to-one interviews are impossible.
This video is part of the CEO Secrets series. It is currently looking at how bosses are responding to the coronavirus crisis.
Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-52191831/coronavirus-we-need-to-recruit-hundreds-more-live-in-carersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window