Coronavirus meant we had to delay our wedding
Video

The coronavirus outbreak has meant weddings are banned. Rebecca Harper and Tim Atkinson knew that their big day would have to be postponed. The hotel was sympathetic. The airline providing honeymoon flights was less so.

Video by Niall-James Convery and Sarah Corker. Edited by Jeremy Howell.

  • 01 Apr 2020