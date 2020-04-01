Sadiq Khan: 'Banks have got to step up'

Media player
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says 'banks have got to step up' to help businesses survive.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told BBC Radio 5 Live that 'banks have got to step up' to help small and medium-sized businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.
Research published today suggests that nearly a fifth of all small and medium-sized businesses in the UK are unlikely to get the cash they need to survive the next four weeks, in spite of unprecedented government support.
This clip is from 5 Live Breakfast on Wednesday 1 April 2020.
01 Apr 2020
