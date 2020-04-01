Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Don't hire by skill set, hire by personality'
Geoff Chutter is the boss of Whitewater West, the world's largest designer and manufacturer of water parks.
When the company is hiring staff, he says they don't want the people with the right skills or qualifications, instead they want the people who show the right positive spirit.
Video journalists: Dan Lytwyn and Jessica Murphy. Studio editor: Rob Miller.
01 Apr 2020
