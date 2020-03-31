Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Will the airline industry survive?
It is estimated that around one in 10 people are dependent on tourism for their livelihood. Many now face unemployment.
The coronavirus has also created a global crisis for the world's airlines which could drive a number of them into bankruptcy.
The Travel Show's Rajan Datar finds out more and talks to aviation expert Paul Charles who warns that governments will not have the funds to bail out all struggling carriers.
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window