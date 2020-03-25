'The best time to start your business is... now!'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michelle Ntamali: 'The best time to start... is now!'
When Michelle Ntamali decided to stop using chemicals on her hair, she couldn't find the natural products she was looking for. So she founded a company to make them herself, which is now selling in 12 countries.
So what advice would she give her younger self?
Filmed by Jeroen van Loon and Andrea Dijkstra. Edited by Rob Miller. Produced by Ian Rose.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window