The factory switching from racing cars to ventilators

The Prodrive Motorsport company it switching its factory to ventilators
UK hospitals are struggling to get the ventilators they need to support coronavirus patients who develop severe breathing problems, and the usual suppliers cannot meet demand. Other factories are trying to switch their systems to producing ventilators for hospitals, including Prodrive, a company in Oxfordshire which usually makes racing cars.
Filmed and edited by Peter Page.
23 Mar 2020
