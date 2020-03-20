Rishi Sunak: UK govt to 'help pay people's wages'
The government is to pay 80% of wages for employees not working, up to £2,500 a month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

The "unprecedented" measures were part of government plans to protect people's jobs during the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

