Rishi Sunak: UK govt to 'help pay people's wages'

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak: UK govt to 'help to pay people's wages'
The government is to pay 80% of wages for employees not working, up to £2,500 a month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.
The "unprecedented" measures were part of government plans to protect people's jobs during the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
20 Mar 2020
