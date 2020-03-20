Coronavirus: 'Biggest economic crisis' for world

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Biggest and most uncertain economic threat'
The coronavirus is both the biggest crisis and most uncertain threat to the world's economy, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) chief economist, Laurence Boone has said.
It was important to have economic scenarios which look at how the pandemic might evolve, she told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, but it is currently too early to have any certainty about which ones would be correct, she added.
20 Mar 2020
