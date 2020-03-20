South Korea’s new designer face masks

Media player
South Korean fashion designer switches to face masks
In many countries, surgical masks are treated as an essential shield against the coronavirus. But that can create shortages for people who need them most, like medical workers.
South Korean fashion designer Paul Park has created a line of colourful face masks for young people which he hopes will ease the shortages - and help cheer people up.
Video and script: Jeremy Howell
20 Mar 2020
