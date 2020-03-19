Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Africa's changing drinks market
Global drinks maker Diageo is responding to changing tastes among Africa's drinkers, with vodka, rum and gin now being the most popular. The firm now has $20bn worth of sales across the continent.
19 Mar 2020
